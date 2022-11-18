Breaking News
Health sector brain drain slows down

Labour and Social Welfare Minister Mavima speaks on pregnant 9-year-old Bindura girl

18 Nov, 2022 - 11:11 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said the nine-year-old pregnant girl from Kambira Primary School is not aware of her condition.

The Minister said the girl is under the care of the Social Development Department to protect her from further trauma.

He added that the minor is in stable condition and is receiving counseling based on a preliminary assessment done by mental health professionals.

While in a place of safety, the girl is receiving comprehensive services including food, health care, and psycho-social support.

