La Liga shower Kaitano with praises

JOHANNESBURG. — Zimbabwean coach, Kaitano Tembo, has been described as one of the best coaches in the South African Premiership.

The SuperSport United gaffer is widely regarded by representatives of Spanish LaLiga who have taken him back to school to help him deal with new challenges in the game.

“Kaitano is one of the best coaches in the PSL,’’ La Liga South Africa managing director, Marcos Pelegrin, said.

“What we appreciate the most about him is his thirst for knowledge and his forward-thinking mentality.

“This is also a great opportunity for LaLiga to gain more knowledge about South African football, as well as for Tembo to get to know more about the Spanish approach to the game.

“This mutual exchange of information is the first of its kind and will serve both countries well during this unusual time.”

LaLiga have started an exclusive technical class made specifically for Tembo, who will train under the guidance of some of the best managers in Europe.

The Spanish organisation and Kaitano’s club SuperSport United sought out an opportunity to overcome the obstacles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, while encouraging the gaffer’s growth in football.

“Since the arrival of the global crisis, social and physical distancing measures have disrupted many regular aspects of life — including sports and physical activity,” said Hugo Blanco, LaLiga Head of Sports Projects.

“LaLiga has multiple academies across the world that closed during the pandemic, but we have since implemented digital programmes to ensure our players and coaches keep developing themselves.”

The digital approach also applies to various clinics, international federations, and clubs, which are all in similar conditions.

While LaLiga are already imparting knowledge through the internet, they decided to engage with the coach and club, to enable a unique approach to training and areas for opportunity were identified.

These areas will be key and will enable the exchange of knowledge between counterparts who may be in different parts of the world but have the same drive, passion, and love for the beautiful game.

The programme will start with a look into how to develop a seamless transition strategy for players moving from the academy into a first-team environment.

“Education is key to the development of the game, and this can only be done by sharing knowledge with insiders and football experts. LaLiga and its clubs are, therefore, at the forefront of this,” said Kaitano.

“The ability to have a masterclass presented by LaLiga and its stakeholders allows us to further develop our knowledge of the game.

“During these unprecedented times, we can adapt to new ways of learning and sharing insights, understanding the Spanish methodology and sharing our South African philosophies.

“Not only does this allow for my development but that of my team and the players too.’’

LaLiga will, however, not be the only entity offering such expertise.

Both their teams, Athletic Bilbao and Celta de Vigo, will be involved in the initiative.

These two sides are renowned for having many academy players in their first teams, a feat that has seen both clubs being recognised as having the best development philosophies and facilities in the five big European leagues.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs have been urged to bring Zimbabwean striker Knowledge Musona back to the club for next season.

Musona, who could soon come to the end of his spell at Anderlecht in Belgium after a decision that he is not part of the club’s plans for the 2020/21 season, could be back in the Absa Premiership if any of the potential suitors meet his financial demands.

While the Zimbabwean international is believed to be keen on an extended stay abroad in the next move of his career, there has been interest in his services from Mzansi.

“On the issue of Knowledge Musona, I believe that since he would be coming back from Europe he will demand a lot of money and will be looking for a good contract.

“So, whoever is prepared to pay will have a chance to get Musona,” former Chiefs midfielder Ntokozo Sikhakhane said, though Amakhosi are currently banned from signing players until after at least January 2021.

However, the Soweto giants have been in the process of having the FIFA ban overturned.

Mamelodi Sundowns showed interest in the forward during the January transfer window.

“Apart from contracts and money, with his style of play I would say he must go back to where he comes from. He must go to where he knows the culture and the management.

“The supporters love him there, and that’s at Kaizer Chiefs. When he left for overseas the supporters were behind him and supporting him. All I will say is that he must go back home, there’s no place like home, which is Kaizer Chiefs,” he added.

The 29-year-old is left with two years on his contract with Anderlecht, and KAS Eupen is keen on a permanent deal for him, after he spent some time there on loan.

“But, also, Kaizer Chiefs must be prepared to pay him, because he will be coming back from Europe. I think Kaizer Chiefs this time must dig deep in their pockets and pay Knowledge Musona.

With his experience now I believe that he can help the team going forward,” Sikhakhane concluded. — SuperSport/SoccerLaduma