ECOWAS Commission prepares a declaration of Heads of State on Climate change

The Specialized Ministerial Technical Committee (CTMS) on the Environment of ECOWAS will hold a hybrid session on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. GMT to vali-date a draft Declaration on Climate Change, already prepared by their experts on December 1 and 2, 2021. The draft Declaration will be submitted for adoption to the Heads of State and Government of the Community at their next Summit scheduled on December 12, 2021, in Abu-ja, Federal Republic of Nigeria.Indeed, West Africa faces multiple environmental problems that hamper its social and eco-nomic development. These problems are exacerbated by climate change, the effects and im-pacts of which are considerable on the Region.

Many actions have been undertaken and are being implemented by Member States and the ECOWAS Commission to adapt to climate change and contribute to the reduction of green-house gas emissions. To date, the results are still very limited. The climate change projections for the future reveal even more disastrous effects both for the international community and for the most vulnerable African states, including West Africa and the Sahel.

In addition, Africa’s expectations in terms of adaptation financing have so far not been met by successive Conferences of the Parties including the very recent 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) on climate change held in Glasgow (United Kingdom). This reinforces the idea that we do not wait any longer, and that a strong commitment be made by the High Authorities of our countries to mobilize all actors and partners to tackle climate change issues more effectively in West Africa and the Sahel.

This is why and on the instruction of the current Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS and President of the Republic of Ghana, a draft Declaration on climate change will be submitted for adoption at the next Summit scheduled for December 12, 2021, in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

