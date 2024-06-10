Kwekwe man jailed nine years for possessing a pangolin

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Douglas Chikandiwa (36) of Kwekwe was last week sentenced to nine years in prison after being found in possession of a live pangolin at Blue Ridge in Mazowe.

Chikandiwa was arrested in October last year while waiting for a buyer for the pangolin.

He appeared before Mashonaland Central provincial magistrate, Mr Tinashe Ndokera, and pleaded not guilty.

However, Chikandiwa was convicted after a full trial.

Prosecutor Mrs Sheila Maribha told the court that on October 14 last year, Chikandiwa went to the Blue Ridge in a grey Nissan Tiida registration number AFS 9620.

He was approached by law enforcement agents who requested to search his vehicle.

During the search, the officers found a satchel containing the live pangolin.

Chikandiwa had no paperwork for the pangolin, which is valued at about US$5 000.