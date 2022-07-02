Kwekwe karate tourney on today

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Karate Union secretary-general Tirivenyu Matema says tournaments like the annual Kwekwe Invitational Karate tournament, which gets underway this morning at Queens Sports Club in Kwekwe, helps athletes to be selected to represent the national team.

The tournament, which begins this morning, has attracted several top karatekas and the ZKU, who endorsed the event, said they are very excited and hope there will be more competitions.

“Finally, we have something to cheer about after two years without the sport and the Kwekwe Invitational Tournament is coming a few weeks after the Region V Games, which were held in South Africa.

“We are happy with these tournaments as they help karatekas to remain active and we can easily select national team representatives from these events.

“We are looking forward to a successful event as the organiser, Sensei Shephard Ziwira, now has the experience, having hosted such a big event before,” said Mutema.

Rallied behind by Japanese Karate Association, the annual event has attracted several top karatekas from across the country.

Sensei Ziwira, the organiser of the tournament, said they are looking forward to a successful event today.

“There are several high profile karatekas who have confirmed their availability and we look forward to an improved tournament. We have learnt a lot since we began hosting the event and despite the Covid-19 disturbances, we will make sure it lives up to its billing,” said Ziwira.