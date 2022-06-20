Kwangwa voted Surrey Storm Fans Player of the Season

Sports Reporter

THE Gems captain Felisitus Kwangwa’s role at her Vitality Netball Superleague club Surrey Storm has won her the hearts of many including the fans as she was voted the Fans Player of the Season.

There were four nominees for the award – Yasmin Parsons, Kwangwa, Leah Middleton and Peace Proscovia.

The Surrey Storm Fans Player of the Season is her second accolade having walked away with the Coach’s Player of the Season Award.

The Zimbabwean goal defender seems to have established herself at the club this season to become one of the key players for her side.

She had more game time and made the starting seven on several occasions.

This was Kwangwa’s second season with Surrey Storm after the club re-signed her and she did not disappoint, helping the team to finish seventh in the just-ended season.