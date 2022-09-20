Kutama College sends SOS to well-wishers

The school needs more than US$300 000 to rebuild the hostel while a Disaster Recovery Management Team tasked to coordinate the restoration process has been set.

Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau

KUTAMA College has sent an urgent plea to well-wishers to help raise almost US$400 000 needed for the rehabilitation and re-equipping of the form-two hostel block that was gutted by fire early last week.

The hostel was razed by fire last week Monday, destroying the century-old structure, beds, mattresses, linen, uniforms and books.

All the 185 Form Two students escaped unhurt in an inferno whose cause is still to be ascertained and were given a two-week break to recover from the shock by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

They are set to return to school this coming Sunday.

In a letter seen by this publication written by the school’s headmaster, Mr Francis Mukoyi yesterday, the school begged for assistance from well-wishers in cash or kind.

“Following a quick and urgent assessment on the immediate needs for the boys’ return, it is estimated that an amount of US$171 000 is required most urgently to procure some very basic and essential provisions like beds, mattresses, linen, uniforms and books,” he said.

The school, he said, needed an addition US$300 000 to rebuild the hostel while a Disaster Recovery Management Team tasked to coordinate the restoration process has been set.

Well-wishers can use the school’s banking details as follows; Kutama College, ZB Bank Murombedzi Branch, ZWL$: 4563 186317 200 for local currency while forex deposits are to be deposited into Kutama College, ZB Bank Murombedzi Branch, Nostro: 4563 186317 406.

Well-wishers can also get in touch with the school’s headmaster on +263712836901, responsible authority’s educational secretary, Sister Rose Mbariro on +263714 252243.