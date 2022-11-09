Kurai’s album breathes fresh air into Chimurenga music

Isdore Guvamombe

The album is new and fresh. The moment you play it, it sticks to your mind like glue. Be warned, if you start playing it, you might not stop. I found it addictive.

This is typical of the magical effects of Chimurenga Music.

Yes, I don’t deny that I am a fervent Chimurenga Music fan, having followed Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo’s music for a long time but this youngster Kurai Makore has indeed arrived on the music scene with a bang.

The album “Ngoma Kurira” is a strong social commentary, apolitical and spreading the messages of family unity, handling death, love, peace and harmony the traditional way, albeit using a combination of folklore and modern street lingo.

Makore’s language is friendly to the old and the young, alike. His instrumentation, intonation and vocal stylisation is superb and he neither struggles nor allows the instruments to drown his soft but firm voice.

If you thought the Chimurenga Music genre is getting moribund and dying, play Makore’s latest album “Ngoma Kurira”, released on October 28 in South Africa and you change your attitude, promptly.

The man is a genius. His voice projection intermittently spiced by melodious backing vocalists and a shifting arras of congas, the traditional drum and percussion gives his songs the real Chimurenga beat.

The first track “Pasi”, for instance, takes a listener to the unpleasant aura of death and the subsequent depressions that follow the death of loved ones. Then Makore takes you to the sad reality that the earth (Pasi) is still open for more graves and not yet full. And, he says it in a wretched metaphorical timbre.

“I had to go and launch the album in South Africa not by choice but some progressive thinking people noticed me in that country when I went and curtain-raised for Mudhara Mukanya, early this year.

“It was a big stage and I have not gotten that stage in Zimbabwe. So, they arranged that I launch the album in South Africa and everything went well on October 28.

“This album is my offering for the people of Zimbabwe and all Chimurenga music fans. I am still growing my career but I think I have done my best on this seven track album,’’ he said.

Besides “Pasi” which is certainly a hit, there is “Tsamba”, a love rendition that features musician Aurah, then another traditional love song “Ekenia”, (the village beauty from Dande). “Ekenia” has soft love lyrics, that can make even the strongest lady blush.

Then follows “Gaka”, a traditional Korekore song, whose fast pulsating beat takes one to the dance floor, inviting deft and fancy footwork. It is something you can dance to all night.

“Makaripa” is a about a harsh peacemaker, who intervenes in conflicts, despite his harsh approach. At the end, peace is achieved.

‘“Kukaripa’ in Korekore is the equivalent of hasha in Zezuru but the character still achieves peace.”

“Mapapiro” which features Ras Bledz, is an easy going and feel good rendition of praise for good work. It also introduces several characters who make the music in Makore’s life tick. At the end, it might as well be called an Afro Jazz song. It’s a good experiment for a Chimurenga musician.

The last song on the album, “Kanyarugwe” (an infamous village chicken predator) is euphemism for death and how it snatchers loved ones. But the beat is supper fast and easy to dance and yet the lyrics conjure emotions.

When the story of Chimurenga Music is told from today onwards, Kurai Makore’s name will occupy a special place. He has arrived and those who understand Chimurenga Music will certainly enjoy his work. “Ngoma Kurira”, let the cross-rhythm of drum beats, play. Let the drum play.