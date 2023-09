Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe’s Andie Kuipers had a fruitful outing over the weekend when she picked a silver medal at the 2023 Africa Triathlon Sprint Championships Blue Bay, in Mauritius.

She was the second to cross the finish line in the Under-23 women in 1 hour 6 minutes 4 seconds.

South Africa’s Bridget Theunissen won the race in 1 hour 3 minutes 13 seconds. Aisha Nasser Baksh of Kenya was placed third in 1 hour 13 minutes 24 seconds.