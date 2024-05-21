  • Today Tue, 21 May 2024

Kuipers to compete at the 2024 Asia Cup

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Andie Kuipers is scheduled to participate in the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup Burabay in Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Kuipers will race in the standard distance in the elite women’s category as she continues to push for qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games due to take place from July 26 to August 11.

She is up against athletes from Hong Kong, Ireland, Uzbekistan and hosts Kazakhstan, and hopes to get more points to improve her chances of qualifying.

