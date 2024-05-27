Kuipers misses out on Paris 2024

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S hopes of having representation in triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will have to wait a bit longer after hopeful Andie Kuipers found the going tough in her last qualifying event.

Kuipers was part of the field at the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup Burabay in Kazakhstan over the weekend and came fifth in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 20 seconds.

She was one of the hopefuls to make Team Zimbabwe for Paris.

Hopes were for her to accumulate world-ranking points that would put her in a good position to qualify under the new flag.

Under the new flag, one place per gender is granted to each of the five continental confederations. To earn one of the coveted spots, an athlete must be the best-ranked athlete in the world rankings from a country without a qualifier of the same gender.

They must also be within the top 180 of the world rankings.

However, with South Africa’s athletes better ranked, Kuipers will have to wait a bit longer to try and qualify for the future Games as the qualifying period for triathlon closes today.

She is now shifting her focus back to her studies.