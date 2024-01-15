Kuipers brace for Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will have a representative at this year’s Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup with Andie Kuipers confirming her participation.

The event is slated for February 17 at the Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga.

Kuipers is set to compete in the elite women’s category.

“I will be at Troutbeck… I competed in the juniors before, but I haven’t returned in four years.

“So, I have actually forgotten how hard it is. But I am going there before the race and see what it is like because I think it is one of the toughest courses in the world,” said Kuipers.

The Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup attracts international athletes from across the world.