  • Today Mon, 15 Jan 2024

Kuipers brace for Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup

Kuipers brace for Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup Andie Kuipers

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will have a representative at this year’s Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup with Andie Kuipers confirming her participation.

The event is slated for February 17 at the Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga.

Kuipers is set to compete in the elite women’s category.

“I will be at Troutbeck… I competed in the juniors before, but I haven’t returned in four years.

“So, I have actually forgotten how hard it is. But I am going there before the race and see what it is like because I think it is one of the toughest courses in the world,” said Kuipers.

The Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup attracts international athletes from across the world.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Bosso part ways with Kutsanzira Sport

    Bosso part ways with Kutsanzira

    Sports Reporter GIANTS Highlanders have released one of their longest-serving players Rahman Kutsanzira as they streamline their squad ahead of the 2024 season. Bosso revealed they were not renewing the contract of the veteran midfielder following its expiry on December 31, 2023. “The Club would like to confirm that it will not be renewing Rahman […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take a survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey