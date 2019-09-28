Kudos for President’s UN address

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF has commended President Mnangagwa for the statesmanship and diplomacy he showed in his address to the 74th United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the President had clearly laid out the state of affairs in the country.

“President Mnangagwa’s milestone address to the 74th UN General Assembly yesterday (Thursday) in New York marks yet another gigantic exhibition of his astute statesmanship and shrewd diplomacy. This masterpiece was loaded with lucid facts and profound analysis of Zimbabwe’s state of affairs and her standing in the global arena.

“Since the advent and the ascendancy of the Second Republic which he is ably steering, President Mnangagwa has embraced the economic revolution as the panacea to the country’s socio-political challenges. This currenct thrust on macro- and micro-economic stabilisation to pave way for genuine and tangible economic growth epitomises his vision for an upper middle income economy by the year 2030,” Cde Khaya Moyo said.

He also commended the President’s call for the lifting of sanctions that have caused untold suffering to ordinary people.

“Sanctions are an act of warfare against the innocent, infirm and the vulnerable in our nation. The embargo has had disastrous effect on the livelihoods of the citizens.

“Sanctions are oblivious to one’s colour, race, creed and gender. They have ravaged the country to the detriment of its esteemed potential which is sufficient for all who dwell on it,” Cde Khaya Moyo added.

He also said Zanu-PF was behind President’s Mnangagwa’s re-engagement drive and opening up the economy to investors.

“Further, President Mnangagwa continues to deepen the democratic culture in the country by amending existing legislation and introducing new legislation which upholds the rights of Zimbabweans.

“This is primarily being undertaken to implant dignity upon Zimbabweans first and to the genuineness which is the hallmark of the new dispensation.

“President Mnangagwa’s administration continues to open doors to all progressive political parties within the country to make contributions to the national discourse. Such kind of gestures are a manifestation of a mature leadership which is building a firm foundation for the current generation and indeed posterity,” Cde Khaya Moyo said.