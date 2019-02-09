Kudos for ED’s olive branch

UNITED WE STAND . . . President Mnangagwa (wearing scarf) poses for a group photograph with some leaders of opposition political parties that contested the July 3o, 2018 presidential elections after a meeting to come up with a framework for national dialogue at State House in Harare. — (Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter

New Innovative and Modernisation Front’s president Engineer Tendai Peter Munyanduri has commended President Mnangagwa for bringing together political parties that fielded presidential candidates in the July 30, 2018 harmonised elections.

The President inivited the candidates to State House where they committed themselves to the principle of dialogue and working together to resolve challenges facing the country.

Only two of the 23 parties that fielded presidential candidates in the elections — the MDC-Alliance led by Mr Nelson Chamisa and the Republican Party from Bulawayo — failed to show up.

Eng Munyanduri said President Mnangagwa had shown the highest degree of maturity by engaging all the political parties despite having won the election convincingly.

“The degree of maturity which President Mnangagwa showed by requesting dialogue with all political parties is quite commendable,” he said. “He invited us all, which shows that he treats us as equals.

“He has shown that everyone in the country has a role in bringing economic renaissance to our beloved country Zimbabwe. We should give credit where it is due, President Mnangagwa deserves it.”

Eng Munyanduri said the meeting provided all political leaders with a platform to air their views.

“All political leaders had a chance to express their views on how to move the country forward,” he said.

Eng Munyanduri castigated Mr Chamisa for not turning up for the meeting.

“As a party, we strongly condemn Chamisa’s failure to attend the political dialogue aimed at charting the way forward for the country,” he said. “He showed that he is a political novice who does not have the people at heart.”