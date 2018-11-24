Korea donates $130k worth of goods

Panashe Machakaire Herald Reporter

SOUTH Korea yesterday handed over office equipment, furniture and motor vehicles worth $130 000 to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to assist it in fulfilling its expanded mandate.

The ministry was expanded to include international trade under the Second Republic.

Government received two vehicles, computers, printers, chairs, binding machines and other equipment from the Koreans.

Handing over the donation, South Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Cho Jaichel said his country would always support Zimbabwe and contribute to the successful achievement of Vision 2030.

“I hope that under the New Dispensation, Zimbabwean people will achieve remarkable development through economic and social reforms and the re-engagement policy,” he said.

“With this vision in mind, the important role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe should not be underestimated.”

Mr Cho said the donation would contribute towards capacitating the expanded Foreign Affairs ministry’s role.

“I think these products are a big symbol of friendship between our two countries, and we sincerely hope that this will contribute to upgrading the efficiency and effectiveness of the Ministry’s operations,” he said.

Ambassador Cho promised more support in many developmental areas in the future.

“Although today’s contribution from Korea to Zimbabwe is a small seed, I hope it will grow into a large strong tree named after the everlasting friendship between Korea and Zimbabwe,” he said.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador James Manzou hailed South Korea for the good gesture.

He said the donation would go a long way in cementing relations between the two countries.

“This is an important day for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade,” said Ambassador Manzou.

“It is also an important day in the history of our relations with South Korea. We appreciate this good gesture which seeks to capacitate the ministry on its new expanded mandate, which includes international trade,” he said.