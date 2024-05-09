Korea-Africa Summit a game changer for African countries

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Korea-Africa Summit slated for June this year will be a game changer for African countries and the Asian giant as the conference will enhance investment and trade relations between the two.

Korea deputy minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Chung Byung-won has said this will contribute to the development and economic growth of the countries’ economies.

In an interview ahead of the Africa-Korea Summit slated for June 5 this year, Deputy Minister Byung-won said cooperation between Korea and Africa is crucial.

The Summit is expected to draw all Heads of State and business people from across Africa to interface with their Korean counterparts for the benefit of their countries.

Deputy Minister Byung-won said the event will run under the theme, “The future we make together”.

“The Summit will establish a mutually beneficial, strategic and long-lasting partnership with Africa. We seek to strengthen economic relations and growth and this event will provide a good opportunity for African countries to tap into some of the innovative technology that Korea has for economic growth and development.

“Korea understands the aspirations and hopes of African countries more than any other country in the world. The Korean government is also supporting food self-sufficiency initiatives in Africa. The relationship between Korea and Africa has been growing for the past 30 years,” Deputy Minister Byung-won said.

“We are prepared to share our experiences with Africa so that we become strategic partners. The Korean government is also doubling its Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Africa by 2030 and this will foster mutual growth by boosting trade and investment.

“Peace and security issues will also be one of the main pillars of the Summit. Korea has contributed US$16 million to the African Union’s peace and security initiatives,” he said.