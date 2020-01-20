Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

Court Reporter

A commuter omnibus driver was on Friday jailed for three years for culpable homicide after the vehicle he was driving knocked down a woman who was standing at an accident scene along Harare-Mutare Road.

Bruce Mutizingwa was initially jailed for four years when he appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

He knocked down Yeukai Masvingise on November 28 last year, resulting in her death.

Ms Dzuda set aside a year of his sentence for three years on condition that he did not commit a similar offence in three years.

Circumstances leading to Mutizingwa’s arrest were that on the day in question, Masvingise was travelling with her husband, Mutsvangiwa Masvingise in their car from Ruwa into Harare’s city centre and were involved in a minor accident with another vehicle.

They disembarked from their car to assess the extent of damage and discovered that there were a few scratches caused by the accident.

After the inspection, Mutsvangiwa went back into the car, leaving his wife, Yeukai, standing in front of their car.

It was then that Mutizingwa negligently drove his kombi and knocked down Yeukai.

Yeukai was rushed to hospital and died an hour after her admission.