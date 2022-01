Freedom Mupanedemo

Former Gweru mayor and councillor for ward 1, Hamutendi Kombayi has bounced back as the city’s mayor.

Kombayi polled 11 votes against Martin Chivoko’s 4 votes in an election which was held at the Town House this morning.

The elections were held following the recent recall of Councillor Josiah Makombe by the Douglas Monzora led MDC-T.