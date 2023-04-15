Koffi Olomide choreographer’s big moment

Lifestyle Reporter

HE rubs shoulders with some of the continent’s finest celebrities yet he remains humble.

He adds that extra flair at lavish parties and weddings but he rarely gets his credit.

On home turf, he remains every celebrity’s most wanted man but still remains grounded.

His calling is to make people happy, leave lasting memories as well as adding life to dull events.

Born and bred in Zengeza, Chitungwiza, Kuda Tha Choreographer – real name Kudakwashe Makaza – is indeed the man on demand.

It is hard to believe he is that little boy who was despised by many for his love for dancing.

He could dance to any beat as long as it made him happy.

Largely self-taught, Kuda Tha Choreographer represents a rare breed of dance instructors.

Last year, he rose to prominence when he choreographed Koffi Olomide’s musical video to the song “Patati Patata” featuring Roki.

“Koffi endorsed me after that project and more doors are still opening,” he says.

“Last week, I choreographed a lavish wedding of a daughter of a prominent Government who is known in finance and economics.

“Afterwards, I wanted to become a choreographer at an after party wedding where Koffi, Mafikizolo, Micassa, Jah Prayzah, Travellers Band and Takesure Zamar performed before 320 guests.

“The two events took place in Cape Town where Beverly Sibanda was also part of Koffi’s dancing girls,” says the Chitungwiza bred entertainer.

Now that Koffi’s in town, Kuda still remains in dreamland.

“I will certainly go to Kadoma but this time not as a choreographer because I have already done my job.

“I will simply go and enjoy myself. By the way, I am also Jah Prayzah’s choreographer but this time around I am not going to be part of his dancers’ line-up.”

Prior to the Cape Town invitation, Kuda was flown to Victoria Falls where his services as a wedding planner were needed.

“It was indeed one of the poshest weddings I have ever attended in living memory.

“They had one photographer in attendance and guests were barred from taking photographs.

“I was also shocked to see one of our most followed celebrities who had brought her photographs of the wedding,” he says.

Now that he has established himself as the most wanted man for the Zumba classes, dance workshops, corporate events, kids dance classes as well as modelling, Kuda is really a busy man.

“I now spend most of my time flying across continents and this has become my lifestyle.

“For instance, I will be travelling to China from the 27 to 30 April for a wedding and dance classes.

“From the 24 to 30 May, I will be in Rwanda where I have been invited by a Zimbabwean who is married to a Rwandan woman.

“I will preside over their wedding as a wedding planner. Afterwards, I have another commitment in the UK from the 26 to 30 October.

“Earlier this year, I had another wedding assignment in Dubai where I stayed from March 30 to 3 April.”

Like any other profession, which requires a lot for travelling and interacting with new cultures, Kuda should be an intelligent man when it comes to language.

“Language is always a barrier but we always find ways at which we can overcome that challenge.

“Sometimes I look for interpreters to assist me and this method has worked for me.

“I have realised that I need to learn new languages and make my life easier.”

After making a big breakthrough at last, Kuda feels people should have faith for their dreams to come true.

“To be honest with you, I am one person who told himself when I was young that dancing was my calling.

“A childhood friend of mine by the name Tapfumanei was the one who assisted me to do the dancing in a professional manner.

“I am no longer doing it haphazardly. I now take it as a profession and I don’t regret the move, which I took.”

Like most youngsters of his generation, he tried everything and dance became his favourite.

“When I was still at Zengeza 2 High I tried soccer but quit to pursue cricket.

“I couldn’t continue with cricket because of time commitments. After settling well as a dancer, I don’t see myself quitting it.”

Kuda, who has now travelled a lot, values some of his role models for showing him the way.

“Locally, my role model is Zorro Nhira and Petit Afro from the Netherlands internationally.

“I enjoy the way they conduct business and I hope to emulate them,” he says.

Musically, he worked with a number of celebrities including Nutty O, Jah Prayzah among others.

However, his heart bleeds for service providers who don’t see value in their work.

“We really work hard but we are not taken seriously to be honest. In my case, I have people who didn’t want to pay me for my services but now you pay a non-refundable deposit.

“I have realised that I can end up working for free,” he says.

To date, he has won a number of accolades including the Best Wedding Planner in 2022, courtesy of the Zimbabwe Wedding Industry Network.

He was also voted Outstanding Wedding Choreographer in South Africa in recent years.

Kuda has also done fashion modelling for Jet Stores, Hatipfeki Junk, Germany Construction and High Class Car Sales owned by Boss Ronny Moyo.