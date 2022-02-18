Kobudo team shines in Open World Champs

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE kobudo national team put up an impressive performance in the 2022 Open World Championships In Forms to claim 38 medals.

The event was held virtually last month and the results were announced this week.

It was hosted by Poland.

Zimbabwe had a 21-member team made up of 10 men, three women and eight children competing in the championships. And they got scooped 21 gold medals, 13 silver medals and four bronze.

The team was under the guidance of Wilfred Mashaya assisted by technical director Shylock Nevanji.

Mashaya, who also contributed two gold medals said he is happy with the growth of martial arts in the country.

“I am impressed that the sport of kobudo that I pioneered is growing in Zimbabwe to the extent that we see a lot of kids and female participants winning medals against well-known countries that have been in the field for so many years.

“I believe if we keep focused and continue working hard we can take the world by surprise in the sport of martial arts weapons. The team should just remain disciplined.

“We also look forward to sponsors, to chip in for financial support so that we continue making our nation proud,” said Mashaya.

The tournament attracted more than 150 participants from 10 countries – China, England, Germany, Malaysia, New Zealand, Russia, Scotland, USA, Zimbabwe and the hosts Poland.