Know your stockbroker

Tapiwa Bepe

In this week’s section of profiling the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) stockbrokers, we feature Imara Edwards Securities (Pvt) Limited.

Name: Thedias Kasaira

Brokerage Firm: Imara Edwards Securities (Pvt) Ltd

Position: Managing director

Experience: Thedias Kasaira has over 30 years of broking experience having joined Imara Edwards in 1991. Thedias is passionate about the industry and is a former treasurer and chairman of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and is still actively involved in activities at the exchange.

Company Profile

Imara Edwards Securities (Pvt) Limited is a leading stockbroker in Zimbabwe and a member of the ZSE. Established in 1954 as Edwards & Co, it is Zimbabwe’s oldest operational broker. Based in Harare, with a satellite office in Bulawayo, Imara Edwards is also conveniently located within reach of their clients in Zimbabwe. In addition to their local staff, Imara calls upon a significant skills base from operations across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Service Offering

Imara Edwards Securities offers three main areas of service to their clients:-

Research — Sales and Trading — Sponsoring Broker Role

Imara Edwards pioneered the concept of equities research in Zimbabwe, and retains the reputation for commitment to this area. The research philosophy is based on potential that is assessed from the bottom up.

To keep their clients abreast of developments on the market, a Morning Research Note and Price Sheet is sent out via email daily. Stock prices are also available on the Imara Capital website.

In addition, the analysts of Imara Edwards Securities monitor many different African markets and are able to place ZSE listed companies in the African context to present a more rounded overview.

Target Market

Imara Edwards Securities targets a broad range of clients including both institutional, high net worth and retail investors and they are the broker of choice to many foreign portfolio investors.

The set minimum investment

When Investors go directly to Imara Edwards Securities to invest on the ZSE, the set minimum investment is 100 shares per company.

Physical Address: Block 2, Tendeseka Office Park, Samora Machel Avenue East, Eastlea, Harare, Zimbabwe/Phone: +263 (24) 2700000/2791318/2790090/2790164/2790304/Fax: +263 (24) 2791235/2791345/Website: www.imaracapital.com /Key Contacts: Thedias Kasaira [email protected]/ +263772600562 /Evonia Muzondo [email protected] +263772411177/

Conciliate Ncube [email protected] +263779071655