Kluivert congratulates President on re-election, hints at Zim trip

Brandon Moyo

FORMER Ajax Amsterdam and Barcelona star, Patrick Kluivert has congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa following his and the ruling Zanu-PF’s victory in last week’s harmonised elections.

Congratulating President Mnangagwa in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Dutch football great also hinted on visiting Zimbabwe.

“Hi, this is Patrick Kluivert speaking and I want to congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa for your selection and I hope to see you guys in Zimbabwe,” said Kluivert.

President Mnangagwa won the Presidential election with 2 350 711 votes (52.6 percent), beating his nearest challenger, CCC’s Mr Nelson Chamisa who got 1 967 343 (44 percent) votes.

Making his senior debut for Ajax at the age of 18 in 1994, Kluivert went on to make 70 appearances for the most successful club in the Dutch Eredivisie, before moving to AC Milan in 1997.

He scored 39 goals for Ajax.

He spent one year at San Siro and moved to Spanish giants, Barcelona where he had 182 caps and found the back of the net on 90 occasions.

Kluivert also has 79 senior national team caps for Netherlands and 40 goals.