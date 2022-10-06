Klopp wants Liverpool to push on from Rangers victory

LIVERPOOL. — Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to push on from a controlled Champions League football victory against Rangers that began with the widely scrutinised Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stunning free-kick on Tuesday night.

Having been held to a frustrating 3-3 draw in the English Premier League by Brighton on Saturday, the Reds returned to Anfield on Tuesday looking for a return to winning ways against Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men.

Liverpool responded with a 2-0 victory against Rangers that was more comprehensive than the scoreline suggests, with Alexander-Arnold’s excellent effort complemented by a Mohamed Salah spot-kick.

The gap would have been wider had it not been for Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor’s excellent performance on a night when the hosts successfully switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

‘’Good game, actioned the game we wanted to play,’’ Liverpool boss Klopp said.

‘’A really good defensive performance in a new structure, offensively created an awful lot. The Rangers goalie had some really nice saves and we missed some other (chances) but I liked it a lot. ‘’The two goals we scored were really nice. OK, one is a penalty but the move from Lucho (Luis Diaz) for the penalty was really good. We played good in these areas. ‘’The free-kick from Trent was outstanding and set-piece goals are actually my favourite goals because you don’t have to wait for VAR. You just can celebrate them.

‘’So, in the end I think Rangers came up a little bit but only put us in one situation, really, where Ali (Alisson Becker) had to make a save. But from that, I liked the game a lot.

‘’No frustration (about not scoring more) at all. I really didn’t want to sit here now and talk about 4-0 or whatever — 2-0 is top, gives us three points. Let’s keep going.’’

Liverpool are second in Group A after following the embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Napoli with back-to-back home wins against Ajax and Rangers.

Now the Reds will look to get back on track in the English Premier League, where a below-par start to the campaign means they are 11 points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of their trip to north London on Sunday.

‘’The criticism is completely fine,’’ Klopp said. ‘’We are not over the moon about our situation, let me say it like this.

‘’I don’t think (criticism) had too much to do with the situation. It was the game that gave us this job to do.

— Mailonline.