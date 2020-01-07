Klopp hails Minamino

LONDON. – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Takumi Minamino as “super and outstanding” after the Japanese international made his debut in the 1-0 FA Cup win over Everton on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Minamino, who signed for £7.25 million from Salzburg in Austria, was part of a much-changed Reds line-up at Anfield.

The 22-time international almost enjoyed a goal-scoring debut when he glanced a header wide of the mark before he was eventually replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after 70 minutes.

“Super, outstanding. Exactly the player we wanted, exactly the player we wished for,” said Klopp of his new forward.

“Your first game in a team you don’t know, if it’s a settled team it’s already difficult — this team we threw more or less on the pitch with two sessions together.

“And then showing this kind of game understanding, football skills are exceptional, attitude is outstanding, led the chasing pack so often in different situations, which I loved.”

Collated FA Cup third round results on Sunday

Bristol Rovers 2 (Clarke-Harris 6-pen, Craig 32) Coventry 2 (Walsh 31, Craig 53-og)

Burton 2 (Edwards 45, Fraser 90) Northampton 4 (Adams 10, Watson 23, Goode 45, Hoskins 70)

Charlton 0 West Brom 1 (Zohore 32)

Chelsea 2 (Hudson-Odoi 6, Barkley 33) Nottingham Forest 0

Crewe 1 (Green 48) Barnsley 3 (Brown 3, Chaplin 75, Thomas 90)

Crystal Palace 0 Derby 1 (Martin 32)

Gillingham 0 West Ham 2 (Zabaleta 74, Fornals 90)

Liverpool 1 (Jones 71) Everton 0

Middlesbrough 1 (Fletcher 50) Tottenham 1 (Moura 61)

QPR 5 (Hugill 21, 45, Samuel 29, Wallace 76, Scowen 90) Swansea 1 (Byers 60)

Sheffield Utd 2 (Robinson 8, Clarke 60) AFC Fylde 1 (Williams 78)

Played on Saturday

Birmingham 2 (Crowley 4, Bela 90) Blackburn 1 (Armstrong 61-pen)

Bournemouth 4 (Billing 8, 79, C Wilson 67, Solanke 82) Luton 0

Brentford 1 (Marcondes 43) Stoke 0

Brighton 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 (Reach 65)

Bristol City 1 (Diedhiou 30) Shrewsbury 1 (Goss 48)

Burnley 4 (Rodriguez 8, 52, Pieters 15, Hendrick 23) Peterborough 2 (Toney 39, Jade-Jones 76)

Cardiff 2 (Paterson 50, Whyte 55) Carlisle 2 (Bridge 12, McKirdy 45+2)

Fleetwood 1 (McAleny 90+1) Portsmouth 2 (Bolton 66, Harness 71)

Fulham 2 (Knockaert 54, Arter 74) Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 63)

Leicester 2 (Pearce 19-og, Barnes 40) Wigan 0

Manchester City 4 (Zinchenko 20, Aguero 42, Harwood-Bellis 58, Foden 76) Port Vale 1 (Pope 35)

Millwall 3 (Smith 7, Mahoney 64-pen, Bradshaw 82) Newport 0

Oxford United 4 (Hall 52, Baptiste 66, Fosu-Henry 84, Taylor 87-pen) Hartlepool 1 (Kitching 9)

Preston 2 (Bodin 48, Harrop 84) Norwich 4 (Idah 2, 38, 61-pen, Hernandez 28)

Reading 2 (Baldock 56, Loader 66) Blackpool 2 (Delfounesco 28, Gnanduillet 60)

Rochdale 1 (Wilbraham 79) Newcastle 1 (Almiron 17)

Rotherham 2 (Smith 20, Vassell 43) Hull 3 (Eaves 16, 66, 90+2)

Southampton 2 (Smallbone 47, Vokins 87) Huddersfield 0

Watford 3 (Dele-Bashiru 12, Chalobah 14, Pereyra 34) Tranmere 3 (Jennings 65, Monthe 78, Mullin 87-pen)

Wolves 0 Manchester United 0.-AFP.