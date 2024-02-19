Kireni Zulu hints on 10th album . . . shares 40 years experience in music

Entertainment Editor

Marabi singer Kireni Zulu has hinted that he is working on the 10th album entitled “Mhembwe ine Bhachi” which he said is inspired by current societal settings.

The album, which carries eight songs such as “Vhara Amari,” “Rudo Runokosha,” “Handina Hama,” and the title track “Mhembwe ine Bhachi” will be released next month.

Just like Burna Boy, Davido, Makhadzi, and Yemi Alade among other African musicians who sing in their mother tongue, Zulu is also proud of local languages which he said have enabled him to make a name.

Even if he goes abroad, he said he will stand his ground, making those jokes in his mother tongue as he will not allow the foreign matrix to change him.

Zulu recently shared with The Herald Arts 40 years of his musical journey, and some of his exploits.

“My music is storytelling. I create jokes in satire form of which they will be a solution to a problem or a hint to societal immoral or good advice,” he said.

“On ‘Mhembwe Ine Bhachi,’ it’s more about a gentleman who is on a journey to pay lobola, and along the way, he is attacked by a duiker and it takes all his money. He chases that duiker, the irony of it is on focus.”

Zulu said there are no collaborations on the album.

“I make artistes great. I don’t do collaborate although I have worked with some of the top musicians and helped them with their music,” he said.

“I have been in the game for the past 40 years and have seen it all. The biggest challenge which is affecting the industry is piracy and we call on relevant authorities such as the Government to help curb the problem.”

Zulu said he has not received a backlash over his music, although some fans think it is explicit.

“My music is for the mature and it is up to you to deduce what I will be singing,” he said.

“It is not explicit and I continue doing shows in both northern and southern suburbs. I do not segregate.”

Commenting on the upcoming National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) ceremony, he said it was time the NAMAs included a category for the Marabi genre.

“Surprisingly, it is difficult to nominate me or me to submit because there is no category I fall in,” he said.

“I want NAMA to recognise Marabi music. I remember at one time I was nominated for the outstanding musician category, with urban groover Rufaro Cindy Munyavi, the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, and Amai Charamba.”

The father of 10 children said he was happy with how some of his children were following in his footsteps.

“My daughter Esin is doing great in music and has three albums already, which is good for her age.

“She started music while she was at nursery school. I fully support them and this has managed to put a smile on my face knowing that I should be helping them to cross the bridge since I have once walked that road.”

Asked who was his role model, Kireni said he did have one as he was inspired by societal settings.

“I grew up listening to the late Safirio Madzikatire,” he said.

“I would say my music is more of the same as his, but a little different. I adore the current situation and sing about that. I don’t have a role model that I can pinpoint to because I am a man of my own words.”

Besides music which has had an impact on his life, Kireni said he was into writing books and transforming prisoners to be better personalities who are accepted in society through their talents.

“So far, I have five books that I have written which are ‘Miromo Yevakuru,’ ‘Mutikitivha Wemajuru,’ ‘Chisi Haichieri Musi Wacharimwa,’ and ‘Zvose Ndezvangu.”’

“Music has been my passion, but currently I am working with prisoners whom I am transforming, nurturing their talents, and recording their music so that when they are released, they know where to start from,” he said.

“I am also an advocate against drug and substance abuse, hence I am preaching the gospel through books and music.”

On international tours, Kireni said he was planning to go to Australia in the coming months.

“I am working on my passport and other travel documents,” he said.

“I want to perform in Australia and we are in talks with some people there. If the deal comes out, you will be the first person to know.”

Last Saturday, Kireni staged a show in Kambuzuma where he left the crowd in stitches.