King Mswati arrives in Harare

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

ESWATINI leader King Mswati III, who is on State visit to Zimbabwe, has arrived in Harare from Victoria Falls where he attended the Transform Africa Summit that began in the resort city yesterday.

He was met at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, service chiefs, senior Government officials and scores of Zanu PF supporters.

King Mswati lll was received by a 21-gun salute and inspected a guard of honour mounted by members of the Presidential Guard.

President Mnangagwa will host a State banquet for the King in the evening.

He is expected to officially open the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo tomorrow.

