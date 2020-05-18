King 98 takes charity work to rural areas

King 98 hands over groceries to orphans and their guardians at Hokonya Primary School in Chivhu last week

Arts Reporters

After assisting fellow artistes with supplies meant to cushion them from the effects of Covid-19 pandemic, hip-hop musician King 98 has taken his charity work to rural areas where he is donating goods to the disadvantaged and spreading information about the virus.

King 98 began his campaign in Harare when he availed goodies and cash for fellow musicians Progress Chipfumo, Gift “Shiga Shiga” Katulika and Sam Mataure.

Last week he travelled to Chivhu where he donated groceries to orphans and disadvantaged children that were selected through Alfred Dondo Foundation.

More than 40 orphans gathered at Hokonya Primary School for the donations and went away with grocery hampers that included maize-meal, sugar, rice, cooking oil, soap, meat and kapenta among other basic commodities.

This week the hip-hop singer is set to travel to Chikomba District for another donation. Alfred Dondo Foundation has identified orphans and disadvantaged children in areas close to Sadza Business Centre that are set to benefit from the musician’s benevolence.

The young singer said he was touched by the plight of disadvantaged communities and he will do his best to assist them and also work with relevant authorities to spread Covid-19 information to the beneficiaries.

King 98’s manager DJ Simz said their programme has so far sailed smoothly and they are looking forward to many similar initiatives.

“The young singer’s programme is going on well and we are happy with the progress so far. He has assisted fellow musicians and orphans and we a glad to say the beneficiaries have been able to meet some of their basic needs because King 98 decided to be with them in this era,” said DJ Simz.

“He is also disseminating information about coronavirus and he will be working with responsible authorities from the health department to ensure that knowledge about the virus is shared the with the beneficiaries, especially those in the rural areas.”

King 98 took the stance to visit rural areas after observing that many communities in the countryside did not regularly receive updates about Covid-19 because of lack of adequate access to information.

He chose to work with Alfred Dondo Foundation that has been assisting disadvantaged children in and around Chivhu for the past six years.

“It was easy to identify children in need through Alfred Dondo Foundation that has been working in the community for many years. We are happy with the guidance we got from the foundation. It led us to the people that need the assistance that we are offering. In this era of coronavirus fight, it is prudent for people that have access to resources to assist the disadvantaged. This is a tough time for many people,” said DJ Simz.

Various beneficiaries who received groceries at Hokonya Primary School thanked King 98 for remembering them during a difficult time.

They sang praise songs for the young musician and encouraged him to keep assisting other people in need and those disadvantaged due to Covid-19.

During the donation at Hokonya, King 98 was accompanied by Zimbabwe Arts and Music Promoters Association chairperson Josh Hozheri, Impala Car Rental director Thompson Dondo, fellow artiste Sam Mataure and music promoter Blessing Jeke of Proma Events among other well wishers.