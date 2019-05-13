‘Killer’ cop appears in court today

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe Republic Police officer Constable Moses Nigel Jalasi, who allegedly raped and fatally stabbed his stepdaughter 15 times with a scissors at their home in Eastlea on Friday last week, is expected to appear in court today after his arrest on Saturday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the arrest.

“I can confirm the arrest of a police officer who last week raped and stabbed his step daughter 15 times in Eastlea Harare. The officer, who had been on the run since Friday, was arrested in Harare on Saturday,” he said.

“The officer has been identified as Constable Moses Nigel Jalasi and is in custody. He will appear at the Harare Magistrates court on tommorow (today).”

The incident occurred around 10am on Friday at a flat owned by the ZRP in Eastlea.