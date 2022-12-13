Kidnapped Zim businessman reunites with family in SA

Ranga Gova, 35, who was kidnapped last month has returned home.

Cape Town – A Gauteng family is breathing a sigh of relief as their kidnapped relative has returned home.

Ranga Gova, 35, a businessman from Centurion, was kidnapped while seated in his wife’s vehicle at the traffic lights near the Midstream Mediclinic in Centurion South Africa just before 8pm on Thursday, November 3.

Speaking to SA media, IOL, at the time, Gova’s wife, Mamelo, said at the time of his kidnapping, he was less than two minutes away from the estate where they lived.

The couple has been together for almost six years and has a two-year-old daughter.

She said security guards notified her of the incident after the hijacking was caught on camera.

In footage shared with IOL, Gova can be seen pulling up to the intersection in a grey Mercedes-Benz CLA200D when a vehicle stops beside him and another behind him.

The suspects can be seen exiting both vehicles, and Gova being moved to a silver vehicle before it makes a U-turn and speeds off.

Gova’s vehicle and the one behind him then followed suit.

Family and friends started the #BRINGRANGAHOME hashtag on social media platforms.

Police recovered her vehicle on Saturday, November 5, not far from his home.

His mother, Otilia Gova, flew in from Zimbabwe as soon as she heard of her son’s kidnapping.

She was informed of the kidnapping after her daughter-in-law called her to notify her of the incident.

On Monday evening, the family sent out a statement confirming his safe return.

“We are extremely happy to let everyone know that Ranga Gova is back home.

“We, as his family, would like to thank all the media outlets who helped spread the news, everyone who kept him in their prayers, and the effort of the SAPS.

“We are truly grateful and appreciate the support,” the family told IOL.

They have since asked for privacy.

“At this moment, we would like to request some privacy as we try to deal with everything that has happened,” the family said. – IOL