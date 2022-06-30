Kidnapped Zanu PF chairman still missing

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF youth chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani Nicholas Madzianike was allegedly kidnapped on June 19 and his whereabouts are still unknown.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed a report had been made and said investigations were in progress.

“We are investigating the case in which Nicholas Madzianike allegedly disappeared from Bumba Business Centre on June 19. Police are on the ground gathering facts on what happened on that day. We will give a detailed statement when we gather all the facts.”

So far, three suspects, Chengetanai Musudu, Hakata Musudu and Aaron Chizemo, who are believed to be CCC members, are assisting police with investigations. One of the suspects is alleged to have been found in possession of Madzianike’s Itel A52 cellphone.

Well-placed sources said Madziyanike, a Zanu PF Youth League chairman for Ward 6 Chayamiti, went missing at Bumba Business Centre after he was allegedly dragged out of Chisedze Bar by the suspected CCC members and has not been seen since then.

Analysts say the CCC is out to cause disharmony in the country ahead of the 2023 elections, contrary to President Mnangagwa’s incessant calls for peace.

Recently, CCC was behind an orgy of violence in the Nyatsime area of Chitungwiza that left several houses and business premises destroyed.

Vehicles also had their windscreens smashed. The violence, which was orchestrated on the pretext of avenging the killing of Moreblessing Ali allegedly by her former boyfriend. Two CCC MPs are facing charges of inciting the violence.