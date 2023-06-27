Kick-boxing tourney helps youths stay away from drugs: Zvenyika

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

FORMER commonwealth boxing champion Alfonso “Mosquito” Zvenyika has hailed the Mbare kick-boxing competition held at Matapi Grounds on Sunday.

Zvenyika, who took part in an exhibition match at the tournament, hailed organiser of the tournament Simbarashe Chanachimwe for the initiative and said it helps to eradicate drug abuse in the community.

Several athletes from all age groups, including girls, took part in the tournament.

“We are so happy to have such a sporting occasion as it helps the youths to stay away from vices such as drugs and take sport seriously.

“We have talent here in the high density suburbs and national champions are usually born out of these tournaments. We are grateful to the organisers for giving aspiring boxers and kick-boxers such an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“We have always supported these initiatives and I think it will be spread to other sports codes,” said Zvenyika.

Tournament organiser Chanachimwe said they were looking forward to hosting more tournaments which bring people from different backgrounds together.

“As Harare Province, we are so happy to have managed to host this tournament which we think is good for the development of youths.

“Sport helps youths as it takes them away from the streets and away from drugs. We have witnessed a big tournament which had so many athletes taking part and through the support of several people the event was a success. We had volunteers such as umpires and those who supported the initiative throughout.

“We are very happy with the way the tournament was held and it is good to see that the participants went home smiling as they won medals and prize monies. We are hopeful that we will have more of these tournaments not only in Mbare but in all suburbs.

“We had athletes from as far as Kambuzuma, Mabvuku, Mufakose and all other suburbs,” said Emmanuel Mahachi, who was also part of the organising team.

Chanachimwe said Mbare was teeming with untapped talent.

“As a suburb, we are known to produce top athletes and that development aspect has been lacking and we saw it good to give aspiring athletes the platform.

“We are happy that there is so much talent in the country and of late Mbare has been outstanding. It is a way to help young people realise their dreams of becoming professional athletes.

“Kick-boxing and boxing play a key role in instilling discipline within athletes and we are happy that we gave the youth an opportunity.

“It is our hope that we will organise other sports codes like soccer and athletics in the future. We have seen top athletes like Zvenyika gracing this occasion, which shows that we have everyone’s support,” added Chanachimwe.