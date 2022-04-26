Kibaki’s body lies in state

NAIROBI.  – The funeral cortège of former Kenyan president Emilio Mwai Kibaki yesterday made its way to the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi where the body will lie in state for three days, from yesterday to tomorrow, State House Kenya said in a statement.

Mwai Kibaki, who served as Kenya’s third president from 2003 to 2013, died aged 90 on Friday.

Kibaki’s body was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta who are leading the nation in mourning the late President.

Kibaki will be remembered for leaving a legacy of strong growth in the regional economic powerhouse, launching major infrastructure projects and boosting the struggling health and education sectors.

Kibaki who kept a low profile since leaving office, his health had fluctuated since a serious car accident in 2002 and he had been in and out of the hospital.

Final rites for President Kibaki will be held on Saturday, April 30, with a memorial service at Othaya Stadium and he will be buried at his Othaya Home, next to his late wife Mama Lucy Kibaki. IOLNews.

