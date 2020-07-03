Khupe axes 4 councillors

Municipal Correspondent

THE ongoing expulsion of MDC-Alliance officials who are refusing to toe the MDC-T line has extended to municipalities, with the axe yesterday falling on four Harare councillors.

This follows the Wednesday recall of eight senators aligned to troubled opposition leader Nelson Chamisa by Dr Thokozani Khupe, who was confirmed MDC-T leader by the Supreme Court in March this year on the grounds that the former assumed power illegally.

Dr Khupe, who is due to convene an extraordinary congress to elect the substantive leader of the MDC-T following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018, has wasted no time in recalling officials who are refusing to play ball.

So far she has recalled 21 parliamentarians, with her axe swinging above the heads of legislators who are refusing to accept the Supreme Court ruling that made her the interim president of the MDC-T which deployed the highest number of candidates in the 2018 elections on the MDC-Alliance ticket.

In a letter to Harare town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said the recall of the four councillors namely; Denford Ngadziore (Ward 16) Girisoti Mandere (Ward 44), Jaison Kautsa (Ward 37) and Tonderai Chakeredza (Ward 31), by the MDC-T means they can no longer perform council duties.

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change stating that councillors have been expelled from that party. In terms of Section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section (1) (k), Ward 16, Ward 44, Ward 37 and Ward 31 of Harare City Council are now vacant.”

Minister Moyo said in terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, Harare City Council must inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the vacancies.