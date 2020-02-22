Khama robbed again, traumatised

WARRIORS star forward, Khama Billiat, was robbed at gun point in South Africa, for the second time inside three years, and lost some valuables at a mall in Johannesburg.

The incident happened on Thursday evening.

The 29-year old, who is expected to play a key role when Zimbabwe clash against African champions Algeria next month, was unharmed but was left traumatised by the scary event.

According to reports, Billiat lost cash, phones and jewellery to the armed thugs.

Close friends confirmed the Zimbabwe forward was unharmed but was “definitely left in a state of shock”.

“From what I hear, it all happened very fast. The good thing is they didn’t harm him although they managed to get away with some valuables,” said one of his close acquaintances.

This is not the first time that Billiat has had a close shave with armed robberies. The Aces Youth Academy alumni suffered a similar trauma in February 2017, when he was robbed by six men armed with AK47s at an Engen garage in Kyalami.

Billiat, who is the highest paid player in the South African Premiership, was still on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns then.

The Zimbabwean was said to be buying pre-paid electricity at the time and had his watch and wallet taken during the incident. He escaped unharmed after the gunmen forcibly extracted money from an ATM.

He was unhurt in the terrifying incident although he was left to battle the psychological trauma of coming face-to-face with the agents of crime who have turned South Africa into one of the most dangerous countries in the world.

Billiat is part of the Kaizer Chiefs squad that is preparing for today’s Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs are aiming to reach the last eight for the fourth season in succession.

Contacted for comment by South Africa’s Kick Off magazine, Chiefs media spokesperson, Vina Maphosa, could not confirm nor deny the incident.

The club vowed to provide a definitive update once they received correspondence from Billiat.

Amakhosi were set to assemble in Naturena for their final training session yesterday, ahead of the crunch Nedbank Cup Last 16 encounter against plucky Highlands Park.

Billiat has just returned to action after having been ruled out by injury.

The 29-year-old is expected to play a very influential role when the Warriors resume their AFCON qualifying campaign against the Desert Foxes.

Meanwhile, with the season just a few months away from its conclusion, SoccerLaduma have looked at what has been the most expensive starting XI of combined players in the ABSA Premiership in the 2019/20 season.

It is one of the most tightly contested fights at the top of the standings that fans have seen in recent years with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns separated by just four points.

The likes of Supersport United and Bidvest Wits are in with an outside chance of clinching the title.

International site Transfermarkt has released the most expensive staring XI made up of the different teams in the PSL this season.

Billiat leads the way as the most expensive player in the league with a value of €1,90 million (R30,9 million) while the likes of Vincent Pule and Andile Jali all feature.

The other members of that teams are Ronwen Williams — goalkeeper €1,20m (R19,5m), Thulani Hlatshwayo — centre-back €1,30m (R21,1m), Buhle Mkhwanazi — centre-back €1,10m (R17,9m), Sifiso Hlanti — left-back €1,25m (R20,3m) and Thapelo Morena — right-back €1,40m (R22,8m).

Andile Jali — defensive midfield €1,20m (R19,5m), Teboho Mokoena — central midfield €1,20m (R19,5m), Themba Zwane — left winger €1,30m (R21,1m), Vincent Pule — right winger €900k (R14,6m) and Mwape Musonda — centre-forward €950k (R15,4m) complete the team. — Sports Reporter/SoccerLaduma.