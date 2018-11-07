Khama responds to Masisi: SONA accusations misleading

GABORONE. – Former President Ian Khama has said that the statement from President Mokgweetsi Masisi about their transition during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday is regrettable and misleading.

“It is regrettable that the statement given on the occasion of the SONA about the situation concerning two parties (Khama/Masisi) reflected only one side without consultation with the other in order to give the nation a balanced perspective of the progress on reconciliation or the lack of it,” former President Khama said in a press statement that he shared with Mmegi this afternoon (Tuesday).

President Masisi broke the silence about the status of his widely publicised impasse with his predecessor in the two paragraphs of the conclusion of his maiden SONA.

President Masisi said, “Batswana are all aware that the transition from the previous administration has not been as smooth as expected. However, it ought to be noted, I have in my attempt to smoothen the process engaged senior citizens namely: His Excellency Dr Festus Mogae, His Honour Dr Ponatshego Kedikilwe, Honourable Ray Molomo, Honourable Patrick Balopi and Honourable David Magang to assist and lead in smoothening the transition. I regret to announce that their efforts have not borne fruit up to this point”.

In response Khama said, “The former President’s own version of events is that the transition went very smoothly as acknowledged both locally and internationally in that it was a transition from an incumbent leader to his successor.

“The transition took place in the period leading up to the April 1, 2018 when Masisi became President and Khama a former President. That is when the transition ended. The period after the April 1 to date is post the transition as the leadership change had already taken place”.

Khama further said the elders reconciliation attempts failed because of the administration’s “wrongful actions”.

“The reference to the elders intervention not bearing fruit is partly true only because the current administration has constantly been engaged in actions against the former President, which continued even after the elders were initially brought in, casting doubt on the administration’s sincerity, genuineness and commitment to reach reconciliation,” said Khama.

He continued: “These actions, wrongful in nature, were proven as such by the recent private and public apology given by the administration for one such wrongful action and the reimbursement on its part for another”.

Both parties however left room for reconciliation even though President Masisi chose a rather stern approach.

In the SONA on Monday, President Masisi said, “In the true tradition of Botswana, such mediation should be managed, for the benefit of everyone. Worth noting, however, is that there is in place legislation that governs the benefits and entitlements of former Presidents. I have no intention whatsoever of breaking the law. I intend to apply the law to the letter. The search for a lasting settlement shall continue”.

Khama was however reconciliatory on his tone even though he says President Masisi’s SONA statement was misleading.

“However, it is the opinion of the former President that these and other very recent positive developments led by Mr. Patrick Balopi representing the elders and other senior government officials has started to bring about a turning point for the better in the situation. Unfortunately the misleading statement in the SONA does not reflect this latest situation.

“In conclusion the former President welcomes the role the elders have played thus far and wishes to thank them for their time spent and their effort I this regard and encourages them to remain engaged. The former President further applauds the efforts of others attempting to resolve this undesirable situation and remains confident and committed to a resolution that will be arrived at hopefully sooner rather than later and to achieve this urges both sides to refrain from actions that may be detrimental to achieving a positive outcome,” Khama said. – Mmegi