Khama Billiat charmed by mural

STAR ATTRACTION . . . Zimbabwe international forward, Khama Billiat, continues to generate a lot of appeal across the continent with Batswana artist, Phenyo Kgosiesele, coming up with a striking painting of the footballer

JOHANNESBURG. — Last week, Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat was honoured with a mural back home in Zimbabwe.

The attacker recently caught sight of the artwork and responded in one of his latest Instagram posts.

Having plied his trade with the likes of Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns, Billiat has built himself a reputation of being one of best players in the PSL over the years.

The tricky attacker is now part of the Amakhosi set-up, but is arguably yet to recreate the magic he so often showed while under the guidance of coach Pitso Mosimane at Downs.

As a star influence to many back home in Zimbabwe, Billiat recently had a mural done in his honour in Mufakose by a public arts company called Caligraph.

Billiat was born and bred in Harare’s high-density suburb of Mufakose which is also the home of many of Zimbabwe’s past and present football stars such as the late Joel “Jubilee” Shambo, Stanley “Sinyo” Ndunduma (late), Memory Mucherahowa, Charles “Star Black” Kaseke, Archieford “Chehuchi” Chimutanda (late), Thomas Muchanyareyi, Never Ndunduma and Mike Abrahams.

Thankful for the artwork, Billiat took to Instagram account and wrote: “Thank you @caligraph.co @tinashe_mutarisi @baobab_media and @nashpaints for this wonderful recognition #wash_hands_and_wear_a_mask #staysafe.” — Soccer Laduma.