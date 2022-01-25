KFC robbed US$50 000, R30 000

Crime Reporter

SIX armed robbers raided KFC fast food restaurant in Msasa around midnight and got away with US$50 000, R30 000 and $19 000 after manhandling a security guard at the premise.

The six who were wearing balaclavas and armed with a pistol blew up a safe which was in one of the offices where they took away the cash.

No arrests have been made.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating a case in which six armed robbers who were wearing balaclavas and armed with a pistol went to KFC along Hillside Extension Road in Msasa where they attacked a security guard who was manning the premises on January 24 around 12 midnight.

“They then force marched the security to one of the offices where they broke a window to gain entry before they blasted a safe where they took away US$50 000 cash, R30 000 and $19 000 and disappeared,” he said.

The gang also got away with the security guard’s cellphone.

This is not the first time that armed robbers have been targeting food outlets they suspect to be keeping large amounts of cash.

Last week, a team of police forensic experts and fingerprint scientists were roped in to assist in investigating the case in which four robbers recently raided a Mashwede Holdings food court and two other premises in Southlea Park, Harare.

Police are still hunting for the gang of four armed robbers who got away with a vehicle, a Mitsubishi double cab, and more than US$5 000.