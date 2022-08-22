Key infrastructure projects to support NDS1- Minister Shava

22 Aug, 2022 - 16:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Key infrastructure projects to support NDS1- Minister Shava The New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

The Herald

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Fredrick Shava and Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun today toured three landmark infrastructure projects being constructed under the Zimbabwe-China cooperation.

They toured the New Parliament building in Mt Hampden, the new NatPharm warehouse at Sally Mugabe Hospital and the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport expansion project which are being funded by the Government of China.

Related Stories:

Minister Shava and Ambassador Guo said the projects are expected to contribute to the attainment of the National Development Strategy 1.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting