Key infrastructure projects to support NDS1- Minister Shava

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Fredrick Shava and Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun today toured three landmark infrastructure projects being constructed under the Zimbabwe-China cooperation.

They toured the New Parliament building in Mt Hampden, the new NatPharm warehouse at Sally Mugabe Hospital and the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport expansion project which are being funded by the Government of China.

Minister Shava and Ambassador Guo said the projects are expected to contribute to the attainment of the National Development Strategy 1.