Breaking News
COVID-19: Nine Malawian border jumpers test ...

COVID-19: Nine Malawian border jumpers test ...

NINE Malawian border jumpers who were intercepted along with 32 others after skipping the border from South Africa ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Kenya to get $1 billion

21 May, 2020 - 00:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Kenya to get $1 billion

The Herald

The World Bank will lend Kenya’s government $1 billion in budget support, its biggest financing package yet for the East African economy, according to Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani.

“The fact that World Bank does not provide budget support to countries with weak macro framework is a testimony of the confidence levels of the bank in our new policy reforms,” Yatani said on Twitter.

The lending comes on the heels of a $739 million International Monetary Fund loan announced earlier this month in emergency support. Kenya has confirmed 963 Covid-19 infections.

Kenya has plans to spend 53,7 billion shillings ($503 million) on a stimulus package to support businesses hit by the pandemic, which the Treasury says won’t affect its budget deficit.

The financing gap is seen narrowing to 7,3 percent of gross domestic product in 2020-21 from an estimated 8,2 percent in the year through June. — fin24.com.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting