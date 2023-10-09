Kenya targets US$1 billion Chinese loan for road project

Kenya’s Deputy President has announced that President William Ruto intends to seek a US$1 billion loan from China during his upcoming trip to Beijing to complete road construction projects that have been stalled.

This plan, along with a request to extend the maturity periods of current loans, marks a change in Ruto’s approach to Chinese debt, following criticism from his coalition during the previous year’s election campaign regarding his predecessor’s substantial borrowing from China.

Chinese loans totalling over US$8 billion were initially utilized by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to construct infrastructure such as roads. However, many of these projects have stalled after contractors departed over outstanding debts.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, in a conversation broadcasted on the local Inooro FM radio station, revealed that President William Ruto intends to engage Chinese officials in discussions, Reuters reported.

Ruto’s proposed approach involves exploring the possibility of extending the repayment timeline and seeking additional financial assistance to facilitate the completion of road construction projects.

“If we get US$1 billion, we can be able to give these people (contractors) the money they are owed so they can return so even as we pay the debt, the roads are completed,” Gachagua said.

Africa was a focus of President Xi Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, launched in 2013 to recreate the ancient Silk Road and extend China’s geopolitical and economic influence through a global infrastructure development push.

The spike in Chinese loans to nations like Kenya, prior to the decline in Chinese lending starting in 2019, has stirred discontent among critics and pushed up debt loads and the subsequent repayment burden.

Official data reveals that the Kenyan government is spending roughly half of its revenue to repay debts that are falling due, straining its already limited finances. The situation has been exacerbated by the need to fulfil foreign debt obligations, especially in the face of a significant depreciation of the Kenyan currency.

The cabinet ordered all ministries to cut 10 percent of their budget on Tuesday, while the president’s office imposed some restrictions on foreign travel by government officials to rein in expenditure.

“It is true that many people have been travelling abroad, spending a lot of money, and that is why the president ordered that even ministers and governors can only travel with two people,” Gachagua said. Business Insider Africa