Kenvin crowned Harare five-aside soccer champions

Sports Reporter

KENVIN FC Under-16 were crowned the 2023 Harare Soccer 5A-Side champions after they beat Wakif Under-16 3-1 in an exciting final at Alex Sports Club.

The inaugural event was organised by Olympiad Academy and saw more than 30 Under-12 and Under-16 five-aside teams battling it out for a floating trophy and medals.

The tournament was sponsored by Steel Centre International with Bon Marché Avondale providing catering.

The Under-12 tournament was won by City Academy who got the better of Snake Under Grass 4-2.

The event was held under the theme “Say no to drug abuse”.

One of the tournament organisers Tawona Magede was happy with the response they get from Harare Five Aside teams. He said they are looking forward to have more of such tournaments.

“It was a competitive and action packed day of soccer with a total of 36 teams participating from the Under-12 and Under-16 age groups. We are grateful to some corporates who came on board like PKF Chartered Accountants and Pulse Pharmaceuticals.

“It was a heartening glimpse of Zimbabwe’s bright future in football as the youngsters showcased their talent,” said Magede.