Kaza goes unified: Five nations forge historic pact for tourism branding

Leonard Ncube in LIVINGSTONE, Zambia

COMPETITION is out, collaboration is in for tourism operators within the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (Kaza TFCA).

Ministers responsible for tourism and environment from all five member states yesterday signed a historic pledge, marking a new era of co-operation.

The pledge, signed at the 2024 Kaza Heads of State Summit, establishes the “Kaza Rivers of Life” brand.

The initiative aims to collapse borders within the Kaza bloc and present the region as a single, unified tourist destination.

All five member states — Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe — are now mandated to jointly market Kaza to the world.

The ministers, along with Zimbabwe’s Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, committed to regional co-operation in promoting the “Rivers of Life” brand. They plan to leverage existing strategies like the Uni-Visa regime, with the intention of expanding it to all five countries.

For context, the Kaza TFCA is a vast conservation area spanning over 520 000 square kilometres. It encompasses parts of Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, boasting a population of over two million people and a staggering 227 900 elephants. Centred around the Caprivi-Chobe-Victoria Falls corridor, roughly 70% of the land is designated as conservation areas, with over 100 wildlife management areas, 85 forest reserves, and three UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The member states’ commitment to collaboration has roots in a 2006 Memorandum of Understanding, which later culminated in the 2011 Kaza Treaty. Both initiatives aimed to create a seamless region for tourism and conservation.

Each minister’s signature on the pledge symbolises a shift from siloed operations to a collaborative approach. The initiative, according to the ministers, fosters regional integration and promises to boost the entire Kaza economy.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Barbara Rwodzi, expressed Zimbabwe’s excitement to be part of the branding effort, highlighting its potential to increase tourist arrivals and contribute to GDP growth.

“We have signed with all our hearts. Let’s love our nation. Let’s take this gem to the world and the world to this gem. We are very excited by this commitment that has been made by the five nations for regional integration, to commit in branding and marketing Kaza. We are speaking about the destination that you can never find on the planet.

“This branding means growing bigger. The packaging for tourists coming into the country will be branded together, so we are taking it to the world,” she said.

Minister Rwodzi explained that the “Kaza Rivers of Life” branding signifies a new era of collaboration. Zimbabwe’s biodiversity conservation activities will now be co-ordinated with those of other member states under this unified brand.

To effectively promote Kaza as a single destination, a dedicated team will be established to spearhead marketing efforts. Additionally, each member country will integrate the Kaza brand into its own tourism activities, fostering a cohesive regional approach.

Dr Nyoni echoed these sentiments, highlighting the unprecedented nature of this collaborative initiative.

“There is a study which was done to make Kaza a destination of choice and Ministers of choice have signed a pledge that they will jointly brand Kaza. That is progressive, let’s all go out there and tell the world Kaza is the best destination,” she said.

Zambia Tourism Minister Sikumba said: “When I look at what we have done, it’s something we have been wanting for a very long time. We want the world to know that as Kaza we mean business, this is a revolution.”

Angolan Tourism Minister Daniel said brand Kaza creates a common zone that should be marketed collectively to attract move arrivals.

Minister Makwinja of Botswana said this will be a marketing tool to be used by all tourism stakeholders, public or private to ensure that the brand is well-known worldwide for development of our tourism industry.

Minister Shifeta from Namibia reiterated the need to remind the world that there is a beauty that it has not experienced in Kaza, home to the World’s Natural Wonder and Ramser Heritage Site, biggest elephant population, 4th longest river in Africa and many other attractions.