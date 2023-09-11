Katsimberis’ two weeks continuous trial hits yet another snag

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The two weeks’ continuous trial for George Katsimberis which was supposed to kick off today hit yet another snag following indications that his lawyer Advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka is not feeling well.

This prompted Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro to postpone the matter to tomorrow.

The builder is making an application for referral to the Apex Court in fluent English contrary to his request for a Greek interpreter.

Katsimberis, who is being led in evidence by his lawyer Advocate Chinyoka is complaining about the State’s conduct in handling his case.

He is alleging that he will not have a fair trial under Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Micheal Reza.

The builder, who had been accusing Mr Reza of being paid by the complainant, last week made a sudden U-turn saying he has no evidence linking Mr Reza to the allegations.

Asked by Advocate Chinyoka whether he has evidence proving that Mr Reza was paid to prosecute his fraud case, Katsimberis said he does not have anything to prove his allegations.

During previous sittings, Mr Reza told the court that the fraud trial for Katsimberis might not be completed during our lifetime due to postponements

This was after Katsimberis’s lawyer Advocate Chinyoka had submitted that he wished for a postponement of the matter since he was not feeling well.

Responding to the submissions, Mr Reza said the history of the case is littered with postponements.

“With the pace we are going with this matter, I don’t think we would be able to finish it during our lifetime,” he said.