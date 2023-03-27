Katsimberis trial set for April 19

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A Harare Magistrate last week deferred the fraud case of builder George Katsimberis to April 19 for trial commencement.

Katsimberis is facing fraud charges involving US$1 million after he built a show room without approval plans from the City of Harare.

Katsimberis, who is now being represented by Tinotenda Chinyoka had his matter postponed to several remand dates due his several requests from the courts.

To date, Katsimberis has engaged more than eight legal advisers that include advocates Chinyoka; Lewis Uriri; Tawanda Kanengoni; Charles Warara and Tendai Biti among others.

He filed several court applications that included recusal of magistrates and prosecutors, postponements and other requests saying his trial cannot move without those documents.

Katsimberis allegedly entered an agreement with a local property developing company to build cluster houses in Borrowdale.

He then built a showroom without approved plan from the City of Harare.

The plan was fraudulently acquired and the building material used was substandard.