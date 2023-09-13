  • Today Wed, 13 Sep 2023

Katsimberis trial continues

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The two-week continuous trial for George Katsimberis continued today with him claiming that his plans are genuine as they carried a signature and stamp.

Katsimberis is facing a charge of defrauding Pokugara Properties of US$1 million in a botched deal after he built a showroom in Borrowdale, Harare using an unapproved building plan resulting in the structure being destroyed by Harare City Council.

While being led evidence by his lawyer Advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka in his application for referral to the Apex Court,

Katsimberis said he needed the State to furnish him with further particulars which he said are important on his defence.

The builder went further saying that there was no demolition letter from the City of Harare ordering the demolitions.

The matter was deferred to September 19 for continuation.

During the previous sittings, the builder accused Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza of being paid by the complainant.

He then made a sudden U-turn saying he has no evidence linking Mr Reza with the allegations.

Asked by Advocate Chinyoka whether he has evidence proving that Mr Reza was paid to prosecute his fraud case, Katsimberis said he didn’t not have anything to prove his allegations.

