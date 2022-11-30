Katsimberis ruling set for Friday

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti failed to deliver ruling in an application for live streaming of trial by George Katsimberis after it emerged that his new lawyer, Advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, who had promised to submit his written submissions had not done so.

Katsimberis is facing charges of defrauding a local land developer of close to US$1 million in a housing deal involving Borrowdale cluster houses.

Advocate Chinyoka told the court that he had now taken over the case, replacing Advocate Lewis Uriri who has renounced agency but no reasons were given for his renunciation.

However, the magistrate deferred the matter to Friday for ruling after advocate Chinyoka promised to submit his written submissions by close of business.

During the previous sitting Katsimberis’s former lawyer, Advocate Uriri distanced himself from this latest application and told the court Katsimberis was on his own on this one. In the application, Katsimberis said live coverage would be good for both parties and for members of the public so that they have an idea of how the justice system operates.