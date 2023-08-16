Katsimberis makes U-turn on deputy prosecutor general

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correpondent

Barely a week after accusing Deputy Prosecutor Mr Micheal Reza of being paid by a complainant to prosecute his fraud case, builder George Katsimberis today made a U-turn saying he has no evidence linking him with the allegations.

Katsimberis said this while being led evidence by his lawyer advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka during cross examination in his application for referral to the Apex Court.

Asked by advocate Chinyoka whether he has evidence proving that Mr Reza was paid to prosecute his fraud case, Katsimberis said he doesn’t have anything to prove his allegations.

During the previous sittings Mr Reza told the court that the fraud trial for George Katsimberis might not finish during our lifetime due to postponements.

This comes after Katsimberis’s lawyer advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka had submitted that he wished for a postponement of the matter since he was not feeling well.

Responding to the submissions by Advocate Chinyoka, Mr Reza said the history of this case is littered with postponements.

“With the pace we are going with this matter, I don’t think we would be able to finish it during our lifetime,” he said.