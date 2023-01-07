Katsimberis in another bid for Reza’s recusal

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The fraud trial of builder George Katsimberis continued yesterday with him applying for the third recusal of Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Micheal Reza.

Katsimberis is facing charges of defrauding a local land developer of close to US$1 million in a housing deal involving Borrowdale cluster houses.

In his application for Mr Reza’s recusal, Katsimberis through his lawyer told the court that the Deputy Prosecutor General must be recused from this matter since he caused the arrest of former City of Harare Chief Building Inspector Roy Nyabvure who was a witness in this matter.

The lawyer told the court that Mr Reza wrote a letter to the police saying Nyabvure had finished testifying promoting his arrest.

Mr Reza said he will file his written response and file it on January 11, but before that, he told the court that he was not surprised by this application since he had prosecuted thieves, armed robbers and fraudsters who variously sought his recusal because they felt he doesn’t take prisoners when he is prosecuting.

Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti deferred the matter to January 23 for ruling.