Katsimberis’ fraud trial to continue

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

The fraud trial involving George Katsimberis has been adjourned to September 25 following the presiding magistrate’s unavailability.

Katsimberis is facing a charge of defrauding Pokugara Properties of US$1 million in a botched deal after he built a showroom in Borrowdale using an unapproved building plan, resulting in the structure being destroyed by Harare City Council.

Last week, Katsimberis claimed that his plans were genuine as they carried a signature and stamp.

Advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka in his application for referral to the Constitutional Court, Katsimberis said he needed the State to furnish him with further particulars that he said were important for his defence.

Katsimberis added that there was no letter from the City of Harare ordering the demolitions.

During the previous sittings, the builder accused Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza of being paid by the complainant.

He then made a sudden U-turn saying there was no evidence linking Mr Reza with the allegations.

Asked by Adv Chinyoka whether there was evidence proving that Mr Reza was paid to prosecute his fraud case, Katsimberis said he did not have anything to prove his allegations.