Katsimberis fraud trial might be heard on Saturdays

Katsimberis fraud trial might be heard on Saturdays

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

In a bid to expedite the fraud trial of George Katsimberis, Harare regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro has suggested hearing the matter on Saturdays.

This came after she observed that Katsimberis’ lawyer Advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka was still in need of more time to finish his application for referral of the matter to the Constitutional Court.

Katsembiris is facing allegations of duping a local property developer of close to US$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Borrowdale, Harare.

